DUNLAP, SEQUATCHIE COUNTY (WRCB)-- Sequatchie County residents finally have a proper place to pay tribute to veterans.

Friday, they dedicated the new Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park, south of Dunlap.

The public gathered for a ceremony on the courthouse lawn.

Then veterans marched to the new park, as the public lined the streets and waived flags.

"Dunlap is a very patriotic community that really turns out in support of our veterans," Vietnam Veteran Tommy Hickey says. We still have veterans in harm's way, as well as those who have gone on before us."

An A-4M Skyhawk jet was on display at ceremony.