CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- McKamey Animal Center is putting out the call for a breed of dogs that get a bad reputation.

The center was awarded a grant in July to spay or neuter at least 1,000 pit bulls and pit mixes.

McKamey officials say participation hasn't been very good.

Coupons for free surgeries are available at McKamey, Wally's Friends and several other veterinarians.

The only expense to owners is a $10.00 fee for rabies vaccination.

McKamey officials say pit bulls and pit mixes are often hard to place because of stereotypes about the breed.

