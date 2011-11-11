CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the plans says Kyle Busch will be allowed to race in the final two Sprint Cup Series events but not with main sponsor M&M's.

Busch will drive Sunday at Phoenix and in next weekend's season finale at Homestead with Interstate Batteries as his sponsor, the person familiar with Joe Gibbs Racing's plans told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions about Busch's future are ongoing.

Sponsor M&M's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal was put together as part of the wrangling that's gone on since Busch's road rage incident at Texas. Busch wrecked Ron Hornaday Jr. under caution early in the Trucks Series race and was parked by NASCAR for the rest of the weekend.

He also was fined $50,000 and placed on probation for the remainder of the year. NASCAR said he could return to racing, but questions from his sponsors put everything in limbo.