ATLANTA (AP) - Logan Thomas accounted for five touchdowns, David Wilson rushed for a career-best 175 yards and No. 10 Virginia Tech took a huge step toward the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, beating No. 20 Georgia Tech 37-26 Thursday night.

Thomas threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores. Wilson had his seventh straight 100-yard game, already the longest streak of Frank Beamer's quarter-century as coach.

The teams went back and forth through the second and third quarters, scoring on eight of nine possessions in one stretch. But Virginia Tech (9-1, 5-1 ACC) took advantage of a huge personal foul on Jeremiah Attaochu and a fourth-down gamble by Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson that didn't pay off.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 4-3) were eliminated from the Coastal Division race.