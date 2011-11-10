CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A few years ago Ooltewah-based 'Richards Fowkes & Co.' landed the gig of a lifetime.

They were commissioned to build a new organ for a very special customer, Saint George's Church at Hanover Square in London, England, where Handel's 'Messiah' made it's debut in the 1700s.



Company co-founder and musician Ralph Richards couldn't be prouder.

"To be the first American company to build in a London church is an honor," says Richards.

They've been working since February of 2009.

Nine workers spent 30,000 man hours carefully crafting tens of thousands of metal and wood parts. The 10-ton instrument is finally ready to meet its customer, and this is music to Richards' ears.

"Very jazzed to go over there," exclaims Richards. "Also happy to get it done, there's a little bit of relief, always at this point, because it's like WHEW, it's done!"

Crews will test it, take it all apart, put into a trailer, and send it to port in Savannah, Georgia.

From there it's 10 days across the Atlantic.

When their pride and joy arrives in London, co-founder Bruce Fowkes and a few other employees will be there waiting. They'll spend two weeks putting it back together, then tuning it to perfection.

"I'll ask them to use the stops, the sets of pipes that are finished, in a service so that I can hear it with people," explains Fowkes.

The fine tuning is an evolving process which could take months because of all the precision parts.

"It's the most complicated musical sculpture that exists," says Richards.

From Ooltewah to London, this phase of the project hopes to end on a high note.

"Lot's of people want to come and help us install it," says Fowkes as he laughs.

The organ will require around 30 crates just to ship the 4000 pipes. Shipping costs will total at least $20,000 and installation is expected to begin January 3, 2012.

Richards-Fowkes has been in business for more than 20 years and has built 18 organs in that time, each one at a time. A couple of them are in local churches in the Chattanooga area.

Saint George's organ, which measures around 22 feet high and 26 feet wide, took a little longer to build than the average one and half years to construct.