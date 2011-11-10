(Times Free Press) - The annual Grand Illumination on the River that kicks off Chattanooga's downtown holiday season the night after Thanksgiving will be a little less grand this year after EPB, the primary sponsor for almost a decade, decided to pull its support, according to the event's producer.

EPB spokeswoman Jeri Young said the company decided to go in a different direction with its sponsorship dollars this year.

"We are not sponsoring it basically because we are looking at our donations to be more funded toward those people in need and [toward] educational opportunities," she said. "We love the [Grand] Illumination but felt like we had to make some choices."