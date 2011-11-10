CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Friends of the Festival announces the first acts for Riverbend 2012.

Country music star Eric Church will be on the Coca Cola stage, Friday, June 8th at 9:30pm. Church was a nominee for Artist of the Year at the 2011 CMA's.

Some of the most known songs are "Love Your Love the Most" and "Smoke a Little Smoke" from his 2009 album, Carolina.

Commander Cody will take the Unum Stage, Saturday, June 9th at 6:30 PM. This pioneering musician invented a new style of music during the 70's.

Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen were one of the original groups to blend all genre of music from American roots to Rockabilly. One of their best known hits is "Hot Rod Lincoln".