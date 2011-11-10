CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators wants to give states a way to require online retailers to collect sales taxes.

The group is led by Sens. Mike Enzi of Wyoming, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. They announced Wednesday that they're introducing a bill that would allow states that adopt the same administrative procedure for collecting taxes to be able to require online sellers to collect taxes.

The bill drew a divided reaction from some major Internet businesses.

Amazon says it strongly supports the bill. The company has fought some state taxation efforts and says it prefers a federal solution.

Online auction company eBay opposes the bill, saying requiring small vendors to collect sales tax for states around the country would be an unfair burden.