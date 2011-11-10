CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- For six Hamilton County special needs students, their bus ride to school suddenly ended Thursday morning when their bus crashed into a tree.

"The driver, for whatever reason, left the roadway," says Hamilton County Chief Deputy Allen Branum.

However, the students on board say the bus driver fell asleep three times that morning and was unconscious when the bus left the road.

"I'm gonna take her to court," says parent, Stacey Goins.

Goins' two children were on the bus en route to Hixson High School.

"My son got a seat belt rash on his neck, he may have whiplash from that," Goins says. "My daughter has whiplash, she has a knot on her head."

Students say they screamed at the bus driver to wake up before the bus hit two ditches and then crashed into a tree on Hixson Pike just after 7:00 a.m.

Six students, the bus driver, and a bus monitor were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Hamilton County School Transportation Supervisor Ben Coulter says they are looking at the video and GPS coordinates from the bus.

He adds the bus driver was required to take a drug and alcohol test, which is standard procedure when accidents occur.