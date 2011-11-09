News
Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield seeks rehearing in ouster case
Wednesday, November 9th 2011, 10:07 pm EST by
Updated:
Wednesday, November 9th 2011, 10:08 pm EST
CHATTANOOGA (TIMES FREE PRESS) -- Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield has asked the Tennessee Court of Appeals to rehear a case the court dismissed last week.
Attorneys for Littlefield argue that the court's dismissal "misapprehended" facts that were agreed on by all the parties to the case, i.e., whether the Hamilton County Election Commission had already voted to conduct the recall under the city charter rather than state law.
The petition also argues that the trial court may issue a declaratory judgment against an election commission in a situation like the one Littlefield faced.
