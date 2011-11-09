CHICKAMUAGA, WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Georgia State Patrol is investigating what caused a single vehicle wreck that left one person dead.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, on Lee Clarkson Road in front of Gordon Lee Farms.

The vehicle is a 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Jordan Queen, age 17, of Lafayette.

Queen was a junior at Gordon Lee High School. He was also on the wrestling team.

Queen, had just left the school and was traveling east on Lee Clarkson when he lost control in a curve, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.