CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are looking for the suspect who robbed the Kangaroo Express at 4900 Brainerd Road.

The robbery happened around 3:15am Tuesday.

The clerk stated a white male suspect with pantyhose over his head entered the store and ordered him to open the cash register.

The clerk refused so the suspect grabbed the register, ripped it off the counter, and ran out the door with the register in hand.

The suspect was seen leaving in an older model (1980's) pick-up truck that was faded red in color. There was a drive-out tag in the window behind the driver's seat.

The suspect was approximately 6'00" tall, average build, light colored hair (possibly gray) and was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.