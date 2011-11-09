Police are still investigating a Tuesday shooting near Tunnel Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police say Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., police responded to 1114 Tunnel Blvd after 19-year-old Brandon Arnold reported that he'd been shot.

Arnold initially told police that he'd been shot at 1307 Tunnel Boulevard and walked to 1114 Tunnel Boulevard to call police.

Officers say they weren't able to locate a crime scene at either location.

Arnold was wounded in a drive-by shooting in 2006 near the corner of Hoyt Street and Tunnel Boulevard, about one block from Tuesday's shooting.

Arnold was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect description given by Arnold was a light-skinned black male with dreaded hair, driving a white 2-door vehicle, possibly a Monte Carlo.

A 16-year-old was charged in Arnold's 2006 shooting. That shooting was determined to be gang-related.