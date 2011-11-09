NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Voters in a suburban Atlanta community have approved a ballot measure creating Georgia's newest city of Peachtree Corners.

Authorities say the new city will include about 38,000 residents in Gwinnett County just northeast of Atlanta.

Unofficial election results showed that incorporating Peachtree Corners was approved 4,348 to 3,272 in Tuesday's election.

A supporter of the effort, Mike Mason, tells the Gwinnett Daily Post (http://bit.ly/rXobbQ) that residents will now have a voice and can plan for the future.

The new city government in Peachtree Corners will govern code enforcement, planning and zoning and solid waste.

Authorities say a city council election will be held in March, and the city will become official on July 1.

Information from: Gwinnett Daily Post, http://www.gwinnettdailypost.com