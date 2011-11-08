EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB)— A female teen crashes a vehicle into a house in East Ridge.

Calls to 911 stated that a vehicle had ran into a home at the intersection of Bales Ave. and Connelly Lane, around 5:45 pm Tuesday.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet Cobalt had been driven through an exterior wall into an attached garage.

The 17 year old female driver was unable to free herself from the vehicle without the assistance of Fire and Police personnel.

She was taken to Erlanger Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The homeowners were home at the time of the incident but were not injured.

The exact events that led up to the crash are still not known, however initial witness statement indicate the driver had been driving erratically prior to the crash.