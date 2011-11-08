Sport - Interview
Nichols Marine unveils new line of Bass Boats for area fishermen
Local marine dealer, Nichols Marine, is now offering a new line of bass boats to the Chattanooga area.
Tuesday, November 8th 2011, 8:00 pm EST by
Updated:
Friday, November 11th 2011, 8:01 pm EST
CHATTANOOGA - (WRCB) Local marine dealer, Nichols Marine, is now offering a new line of bass boats to the Chattanooga area.
Nichols Marine is carrying a full line of Skeeter boats which includes the entry level TZX 170, 180, and 190 models and the ZX and FX 20 foot model for the serious tournament angler as well.
Skeeter also offers an excellent incentive program for bass tournament anglers.
A qualified angler could win up to $2000.00 in manufacturer's bonus money while fishing from a Skeeter Boat. For more info see the Skeeter Real Money Program.
(Click here) to view video interview with Nichols Marine about the new Skeeter Boats