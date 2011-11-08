CHATTANOOGA - (WRCB) Local marine dealer, Nichols Marine, is now offering a new line of bass boats to the Chattanooga area.

Nichols Marine is carrying a full line of Skeeter boats which includes the entry level TZX 170, 180, and 190 models and the ZX and FX 20 foot model for the serious tournament angler as well.

Skeeter also offers an excellent incentive program for bass tournament anglers.

A qualified angler could win up to $2000.00 in manufacturer's bonus money while fishing from a Skeeter Boat. For more info see the Skeeter Real Money Program.