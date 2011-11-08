News
One week since Occupy Chattanooga began encampment
Protestors have been occupying Downtown Chattanooga for nearly a week now.
Tuesday, November 8th 2011, 2:03 pm EST
Updated:
Tuesday, November 8th 2011, 2:30 pm EST
A week ago Tuesday, City Council decided not to allow Occupy Chattanooga members to camp out in city parks.
After the decision was handed down,the group set up near City Hall and has been there ever since.
Group members are hoping to address the City Council at their meeting Tuesday night.