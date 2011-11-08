A huge asteroid will pass fairly close to Earth Tuesday afternoon.



This is the latest NASA image of Asteroid 2005 YU55.



The asteroid is expected to fly past earth slightly closer than the moon's orbit at 6:28 p.m. Eastern.



NASA officials say the asteroid is no threat to our planet, as it approaches no closer than 201,700 miles from the center of the earth.



Today's encounter will be the closest the asteroid has made it to earth in at least the last 200 years.



