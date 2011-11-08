(Times Free Press) - Demand for gas is as low as it was when half of Chattanoogans were snowed into their homes earlier this year, driving down fuel prices in some areas to just above $3.

The average gallon of gas sold for $3.21 Monday, but at least 11 stations on the north side of town offered prices under $3.10, according to GasBuddy.com.

While she gassed up her Ford F-250 for $3.06 a gallon at the Highway 153 Conoco on Monday, Pat Adams said she is happy to see prices dropping.