Nov. 8 Election Results
WHITFIELD COUNTY:
Whitfield – Sunday Alcohol - 100% Reporting
Yes- 1696
No - 2465
Whitfield County Sales Tax for Parks -- 100% Reporting
Yes-2748
No - 4299
Whitfield – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" -- 100% Reporting
Yes- 1047
No - 3026
DALTON:
Dalton Mayor -- 100% Reporting
Joel Goldberg – 1037
David Pennington – 1555
Dalton Sunday Alcohol Sales -- 100% Reporting
Yes- 1542
No - 1016
Dalton – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" -- 100% Reporting
Yes- 1118
No - 1301
COHUTTA:
Cohoutta Town Council --1/1 Precincts
(choose two)
Wesley Mahan – 20
Shelia Rose – 72
Ron Shinnick – 74
COHUTTA – Sunday Alcohol Sales -- 1/1 Precincts
Yes- 54
No - 44
TUNNEL HILL:
Tunnel Hill – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" --1/1 Precinct
Yes- 41
No - 50
Tunnel Hill – Sunday Alcohol --1/1 Precinct
Yes- 35
No - 58
VARNELL:
Varnell – Sunday Alcohol --100% Reporting
Yes- 53
No - 72
Varnell – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" --100% Reporting
Yes- 59
No - 65
WALKER COUNTY:
LaFayette
Council Ward 3 -- 100% Reporting
Chris Hollis - 218
Judy Meeks - 178
Jerry Rogers - 48
Stacey Suttle - 174
Council Ward 4 -- 100% Reporting
Melvin Bridges - 121
Chris Daws-172
Daniel Deboard-47
Donnie McGaha-173
Kevin Robinson -86
Council Ward 2 -- 100% Reporting
(to fill term)
Ben Bradford - 349
Dell Montgomery - 209
Don Keith Talley – 46
Lookout Mountain
Sunday Liquor Sales - 100% Reporting
Yes- 299
No-84
Council Seats (top two) -- 100% Reporting
James Campbell - 122
Jim Sabourin - 291
Taylor Watson - 309
Rossville
Mayor -100% Reporting
William "Bill" Eaves - 186
Teddy Harris - 225
Council (highest two votes ) - 100% Reporting
Johnny Baker- 186
Cindy Bradshaw- 222
Hal Gray - 246
Jesse Harrell - 46
Charles Wilson - 75
CATOOSA COUNTY:
County Commission District 1 -- 100% Reporting
(to fill term)
Judd Burkhart -215
Jeff Long - 788
Fort Oglethorpe
Sunday Alcohol- 100% Reporting
Yes- 487
No-594
Mayor - 100% Reporting
Lynn Long - 732
Ken Marks - 357
Council Ward 1- 100% Reporting
Steve Lanier - 75
Derek Rogers - 346
Johnny "Red" Smith - 655
Council Ward 4- 100% Reporting
Steve Brandon 421
Charles Sharrock 469
Harold Silcox 187
Ringgold
Council (top three votes totals) -- 100% Reporting
O.C. Adcock -- 113
Terry Crawford -- 171
Earl Henderson -- 132
Bill McMillion -- 125
Nicholas Millwood -- 135
CHATTOOGA COUNTY:
Menlo
Council 5 -- 100% Reporting
Patricia Bentley - 45
Jeff Minchew- 9
Summerville
Council Seat 2 - 100% Reporting
Robert McWhorter 102
Buddy Windle - 233
Council Seat 4 - 100% Reporting
Richard Lindsey - 70
Joe Money Jr. - 265
Council Seat 5 - 100% Reporting
Zachary Martin - 238
John "JT" Turner - 103
Trion
Council Seat 5 - 100% Reporting
Tonya Abrenathy- 125
Christina Slayton - 80
School Board Seat 4 -- 100% Reporting
Kari Maddux - 109
Charles Martin - 84
DADE COUNTY:
Trenton
Mayor -- 100% Reporting
Anthony Emanuel - 150
Barton Harris -- 83
Tommy Lowery-- 76
MURRAY COUNTY:
Chatsworth
Post 3- 100% Reporting
Gary Brock - 168
Jeremy Callaway- 12
Jeff Cloer - 14
Eton
Sunday Alcohol Sales- 100% Reporting
Yes- 45
No-42
Sunday Alcohol by Drink - 100% Reporting
Yes- 44
No-44
POST 3 - 100% Reporting
Jim Bartley - 49
Robert Bushue - 21
Allan Lyles- 19
Post 4 - 100% Reporting
Joan Dooley - 47
Roger Ensley - 43