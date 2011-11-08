WHITFIELD COUNTY:

Whitfield – Sunday Alcohol - 100% Reporting

Yes- 1696
No - 2465

Whitfield County Sales Tax for Parks -- 100% Reporting

Yes-2748
No - 4299

Whitfield – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" -- 100% Reporting

Yes- 1047
No - 3026

 

DALTON:

Dalton Mayor -- 100% Reporting

Joel Goldberg – 1037
David Pennington – 1555

Dalton Sunday Alcohol Sales -- 100% Reporting

Yes- 1542
No - 1016

Dalton – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" -- 100% Reporting

Yes- 1118
No - 1301

  

COHUTTA:

Cohoutta Town Council --1/1 Precincts
(choose two)

Wesley Mahan – 20
Shelia Rose – 72
Ron Shinnick – 74

COHUTTA – Sunday Alcohol Sales -- 1/1 Precincts

Yes- 54
No - 44

 

TUNNEL HILL:

Tunnel Hill – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" --1/1 Precinct

Yes- 41
No - 50

Tunnel Hill – Sunday Alcohol --1/1 Precinct

Yes- 35
No - 58

 

VARNELL:

Varnell – Sunday Alcohol --100% Reporting

Yes- 53
No - 72

Varnell – Tax Allocation "Redevelopment Powers Law" --100% Reporting

Yes- 59
No - 65

 

WALKER COUNTY:

LaFayette

Council Ward 3 -- 100% Reporting

Chris Hollis - 218
Judy Meeks - 178
Jerry Rogers - 48
Stacey Suttle - 174

Council Ward 4 -- 100% Reporting
Melvin Bridges - 121
Chris Daws-172
Daniel Deboard-47
Donnie McGaha-173
Kevin Robinson -86

Council Ward 2 -- 100% Reporting
(to fill term)

Ben Bradford - 349
Dell Montgomery - 209
Don Keith Talley –  46

 

Lookout Mountain

Sunday Liquor Sales - 100% Reporting

Yes- 299
No-84

Council Seats (top two) -- 100% Reporting

James Campbell - 122
Jim Sabourin - 291
Taylor Watson - 309

  

Rossville

Mayor -100% Reporting

William "Bill" Eaves - 186
Teddy Harris - 225

Council (highest two votes ) - 100% Reporting

Johnny Baker- 186
Cindy Bradshaw- 222
Hal Gray - 246
Jesse Harrell - 46
Charles Wilson - 75

 

CATOOSA COUNTY:

County Commission District 1 -- 100% Reporting
(to fill term)

Judd Burkhart -215
Jeff Long - 788

  

Fort Oglethorpe

Sunday Alcohol- 100% Reporting

Yes- 487
No-594

Mayor - 100% Reporting

Lynn Long - 732
Ken Marks - 357

Council Ward 1- 100% Reporting

Steve Lanier - 75
Derek Rogers - 346
Johnny "Red" Smith - 655

Council Ward 4- 100% Reporting

Steve Brandon 421
Charles Sharrock 469
Harold Silcox 187


Ringgold

Council (top three votes totals) -- 100% Reporting

O.C. Adcock -- 113
Terry Crawford -- 171
Earl Henderson -- 132
Bill McMillion -- 125
Nicholas Millwood -- 135

 

CHATTOOGA COUNTY:

Menlo

Council 5 -- 100% Reporting

Patricia Bentley - 45
Jeff Minchew- 9

 

Summerville

Council Seat 2 - 100% Reporting

Robert McWhorter 102
Buddy Windle - 233

Council Seat 4 - 100% Reporting

Richard Lindsey - 70
Joe Money Jr. - 265

Council Seat 5 - 100% Reporting

Zachary Martin - 238
John "JT" Turner - 103

 

Trion

Council Seat 5 - 100% Reporting

Tonya Abrenathy- 125
Christina Slayton - 80

School Board Seat 4 -- 100% Reporting

Kari Maddux - 109
Charles Martin - 84

 

DADE COUNTY:

Trenton

Mayor -- 100% Reporting

Anthony Emanuel - 150
Barton Harris -- 83
Tommy Lowery-- 76

 

MURRAY COUNTY:

Chatsworth

Post 3- 100% Reporting

Gary Brock - 168
Jeremy Callaway- 12
Jeff Cloer - 14

 

Eton

Sunday Alcohol Sales- 100% Reporting

Yes- 45
No-42

Sunday Alcohol by Drink - 100% Reporting

Yes- 44
No-44

POST 3 - 100% Reporting

Jim Bartley - 49
Robert Bushue - 21
Allan Lyles- 19

Post 4 - 100% Reporting

Joan Dooley - 47
Roger Ensley - 43