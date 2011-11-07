LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Terrence Jones scored 22 points for No. 2 Kentucky and the Wildcats' five starters made their first 26 shots to lead the Wildcats to a 125-40 exhibition victory over Division II Morehouse on Monday night.

The Wildcats went on separate runs of 10-0, 16-0 and 29-0 while forcing Morehouse into 18 first-half turnovers to take a 74-13 lead at halftime.

In one sequence, Marquis Teague flipped the ball off the backboard across the rim to Jones for a dunk. Kentucky followed moments later with four straight 3-pointers before coach John Calipari pulled most of his starters, who received a standing ovation.

Kentucky's largest margin of victory in a game that counted is 77 against Georgia in 1956. The Wildcats open their season on Friday night against Marist.