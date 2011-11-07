DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Georgia lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year, to give local governments the choice to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in stores.

Several north Georgia communities will take to the polls, on Tuesday, to vote on Sunday alcohol sales.

Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe, Tunnel Hill, Varnel and Whitfield County will all vote on the issue.

However, the very people selling spirits in Dalton, were the ones against opening on Sundays.

The door to Cox's Spirits could soon be swinging 7 days a week.

"Sundays, we are closed right now, but I guess voters will decide {Tuesday}," says Bramod Niak, owner of Cox's Spirits.

The state of Georgia had a ban on Sunday package sales, until a bill passed in April, giving local governments a choice.

Dalton city leaders voted unanimously in may to put the issue on the ballot.

Most of Niak's customers plan to vote yes.

"I hope they push it through, I really do," says customer Remonia Martin. "If you're going to drink, you're going to drink anyway, Sunday or not."

Niak is one of a few Dalton liquor store owners, who first, opposed Sunday sales.

"Personally I like to close on Sunday and get a day off, but if voters decide it's good for the city and our community, I'm all for it," says Niak.

Now he's preparing his staff to shift to a 7-day work schedule, because he's sure if the measure passes, no package store owner will chose a day of rest.

"One liquor store open, everybody else is going to be open," says Niak.

Niak says that will keep customers, like Remonia martin, from driving across the state line to make a Sunday purchase.

"I have, sure, that's the closest place you can go," says Martin.

Local shops say they lose a lot of weekend business to Tennessee, but Sunday sales could keep those dollars local.

An extra day of sales could be good for Bramod Niak, who's leaving the decision up to voters.

"We'll see what happens," says Niak.