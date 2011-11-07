ATHENS, Ala. - From Division 30 Southeast Tennessee November 5th 2011 Eddie Wilson from Soddy Daisy Tn. is one step closer to the ABA National Championship with a 1st Place win and $365.00 in the American Fishing Tour bass tournament held on Chickamauga Lake this past weekend . Eddie's 5 bass limit weighed in at 18.64 lbs. Second place went to Rayburn Cloud with a weight of 16.47 lbs. Third place was Nicholas Pratt with a weight of 14.75. Big bass was awarded was to Eddie Wilson for catching a 4.88 pound largemouth.

These anglers are acquiring valuable points to insure their birth in division's two-day champion and the American Fishing Tour National Championship that will be held this fall. Their points are also being used to determine the divisional angler of the year. The top angler by points earned in this division will represent the division in the Angler of the Year final round.

The top five anglers were:

1. Eddie Wilson – 18.64 lbs

2. Rayburn Cloud – 16.47 lbs

3. Nicholas Pratt – 14.75 lbs

4. Gary Carter – 13.73 lbs

5. Eric Cabrera – 12.53 lbs

Conditions: Clear and cool with very bright sunshine. The morning time low was 39 degrees with and afternoon high in low to mid 60's. The lake was down 4 feet and mostly clear with water temps in the high 50's.

Winning Strategy: Fishing grass edges with a spinnerbait and matted grass with a frog.

Next Divisional Tournament: This division's next tournament will be December 3rd, 2011 on Nickajack Lake at Shellmound Ramp.