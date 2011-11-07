WHITESIDE, MARION COUNTY (WRCB)-- The Marion County SWAT Team was called to a reported hostage situation on a Greyhound Bus, Monday.

Sheriff Bo Burnett tells Channel 3 the incident happened around midnight at the Tennessee Welcome Center on the westbound side of Interstate-24.

The Sheriff says several passengers told the bus driver that Richard Biggs of Fort Oglethorpe was allegedly armed with a gun.

He says the driver pretended the bus had a mechanical issue and pulled into the rest area, where police were called.

The SWAT Team responded, and Biggs was eventually arrested.