SWAT called to reported tour bus hostage situation
The Marion County SWAT Team was called to a reported hostage situation on a Greyhound Bus, Monday.
Monday, November 7th 2011, 4:23 pm EST
Monday, November 7th 2011, 4:35 pm EST
Sheriff Bo Burnett tells Channel 3 the incident happened around midnight at the Tennessee Welcome Center on the westbound side of Interstate-24.
The Sheriff says several passengers told the bus driver that Richard Biggs of Fort Oglethorpe was allegedly armed with a gun.
He says the driver pretended the bus had a mechanical issue and pulled into the rest area, where police were called.
The SWAT Team responded, and Biggs was eventually arrested.
He is charged with public drunkenness and possession of a firearm.