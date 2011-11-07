Sport - NCAA-Football
Mississippi's Nutt will resign at end of season
Mississippi athletic director Pete Boone says Nutt will coach the Rebels' last three games this year. Boone also announced Monday he will step down as athletic director within the next year.
Monday, November 7th 2011, 3:13 pm EST
Updated:
Monday, November 7th 2011, 3:13 pm EST
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi football coach Houston Nutt will resign at the end of the season.
Mississippi athletic director Pete Boone says Nutt will coach the Rebels' last three games this year. Boone also announced Monday he will step down as athletic director within the next year.
The Rebels have lost 12 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, including Saturday's 30-13 lost to Kentucky. Mississippi is 2-7 this year, including 0-6 in the SEC. Nutt is 24-23 in his four years in Oxford.
Nutt is making approximately $2.7 million this season. Boone says the coach has a $6 million buyout clause in his contract.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.