OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi football coach Houston Nutt will resign at the end of the season.

Mississippi athletic director Pete Boone says Nutt will coach the Rebels' last three games this year. Boone also announced Monday he will step down as athletic director within the next year.

The Rebels have lost 12 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, including Saturday's 30-13 lost to Kentucky. Mississippi is 2-7 this year, including 0-6 in the SEC. Nutt is 24-23 in his four years in Oxford.

Nutt is making approximately $2.7 million this season. Boone says the coach has a $6 million buyout clause in his contract.