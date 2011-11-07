By KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Attempts to dislodge Wall Street protesters who have occupied parks, plazas and other public spaces have helped the groups in some cities shift their message from angst over corporate greed to more broadly understood discussions about rights to free speech and assembly.

Protesters in Nashville went to federal court seeking a temporary restraining order against Gov. Bill Haslam arguing a new curfew that led to arrests violated their rights to free speech and freedom of assembly.

Similar legal arguments have been made in other cities where officials have put restrictions on public places often citing health and safety concerns.

Gene Policinski, from the First Amendment Center in Nashville, a non-partisan group that focuses on education about free speech, said Americans across the political spectrum are passionate about First Amendment rights.