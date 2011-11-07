ROSSVILLE, WALKER COUNTY (WRCB)-- Fire investigators are still on Mission Ridge Road, trying to figure out what sparked a home explosion last week.

Officials at the scene tell Channel 3, a second methane reading, taken Monday morning, returned negative results.

But later in the evening, investigators found an unknown substance that might be to blame.

While they're not saying much, officials believe the depth of the discovery kept sniffer-dogs from tracking it down.

Last week, an initial reading showed levels of the chemical (methane) were three times higher than usual, which led investigators to believe a 60-year-old septic tank might be the reason.

An explosion expert was briefly in town Monday morning, but another incident forced an early departure.

Investigators say they do not believe the cause is drug-related.