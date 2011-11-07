NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is exploring the possibility of using wind power to provide cleaner energy.

The utility signed a nonbinding understanding last month to consider the possibility of using a proposed 800-mile power-line "superhighway" that would carry wind-generated electricity from Oklahoma to Tennessee. TVA would have the option of using the power or charging a fee to send it to other regions.

The company that has proposed building the line, Clean Line Energy Partners LLC, of Houston, said that wind energy from Oklahoma is less than nuclear power and comparable to natural gas-fired generation.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, which has pushed for more conservation and alternative energy at TVA, told The Tennessean that "it's 1 of the most exciting renewable developments that TVA is contemplating."

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com