CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Head of the Hooch rowing regatta has come to an end, and organizers say this year proved to be bigger and better than ever!

Doug Beville, assistant director of the regatta, tells Channel 3 around 15,000, including rowers, turned out to the Riverfront, Saturday.

He says more than 1,500 boats hit the water over the weekend, carrying crews from 29 states, Mexico, Canada, and Germany.

"This year's fantastic," Beville says. "This is our biggest race ever!" The final numbers are still in the works, but city officials project the event will bring an estimated $4.8 million to the local economy.

"We certainly are the second biggest regatta in the country, and when final numbers are in, we may be the largest," says Beville.

Over all, Beville says, this year's numbers grew by 15 percent compared to 2010.