CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press)-- A long-planned extension of Central Avenue to Amnicola Highway finally may become a reality in 2012, Chattanooga officials say.

Heavy construction should begin by summer, and the $5.9 million project could be done by the end of 2012, said Dan Thornton, manager of real property for Chattanooga.

The extension, which is 80 percent federally funded and 20 percent funded by the city, "is a great deal for the city," Thornton said.

The idea is to draw cars away from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and over to Amnicola Highway on a road extension that will run north past Erlanger hospital, crossing Citico Creek.