CHATTANOOGA (AP) - With the number of gang-related homicides increasing in Chattanooga, city officials have decided to take a different approach to the violence.

Local officials told the Chattanooga Times Free Press they plan to refocus efforts on implementing a community plan to combat gangs.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office asked Chattanooga and Hamilton County to work together to implement the plan, which takes a holistic approach to the problem.

The plan involves using social services, nonprofits, municipalities, schools and law enforcement in a combined effort to suppress gang activity, rather than relying only on police to solve the problem.