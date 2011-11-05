MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Auburn kept quarterback Cam Newton eligible by successfully arguing to the NCAA that a former Mississippi State player did not act as an agent during his recruitment by that school.

Auburn released documents related to the NCAA's investigation into the recruiting allegations surrounding Newton on Friday in response to an open records request by The Associated Press.

The documents indicate Newton's father, Cecil Newton, and ex-Mississippi State player Kenny Rogers sought from $120,000 to $180,000 for the quarterback to sign with the Bulldogs out of junior college.

The university declared Newton ineligible the week of the SEC championship game. Auburn sought his reinstatement by arguing to the NCAA that Newton did not hire or have an agreement with Rogers, didn't know of the solicitation and received no benefit from Rogers.