FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Sprint Cup points leader Carl Edwards has qualified seventh for Sunday's race at Texas and will start just behind Tony Stewart.

Stewart qualified fifth, in the row ahead of Edwards whose teammates at Roush Fenway Racing claimed the top three spots.

Greg Biffle took the pole with a lap of 193.736 mph. Biffle was the last to run a qualifying lap Friday and just beat out David Ragan (193.729 mph). Matt Kenseth will start his Ford on row two by Paul Menard's Chevrolet.

Edwards, who comes into Texas with an eight-point lead over Stewart, had a lap of 193.071 mph.

No one has won more NASCAR Cup races at Texas than Edwards, who has three wins at the 1½-mile, high-banked track.