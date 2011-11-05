Sport - High School-Football
Baylor soccer returns to state championship match
Peyton Thomas scored two goals to lead Baylor to a 3-0 win over Father Ryan in the Division II-AA state semifinals, setting up a rematch with St. Agnes in Saturday's championship match
Saturday, November 5th 2011, 2:36 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The TSSAA Division II-AA state soccer final will have a familiar feel on Saturday.
Top-ranked Baylor blanked Father Ryan 3-0 in the sate semifinals on Friday night, setting up a championship showdown with second-ranked St. Agnes (17-1-1). It's the third straight season the two teams will play for the state title.
St. Agnes beat Battle Ground Academy 3-1 in the other semifinal.
Peyton Thomas scored twice for the Lady Red Raiders (18-1), who also got a goal from Chloe Brackett.
The Chattanooga area's three other state tournament qualifiers, Chattanooga Christian, Notre Dame and Soddy-Daisy all lost in the state semifinals on Thursday night.