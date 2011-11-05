CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The TSSAA Division II-AA state soccer final will have a familiar feel on Saturday.

Top-ranked Baylor blanked Father Ryan 3-0 in the sate semifinals on Friday night, setting up a championship showdown with second-ranked St. Agnes (17-1-1). It's the third straight season the two teams will play for the state title.

St. Agnes beat Battle Ground Academy 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Peyton Thomas scored twice for the Lady Red Raiders (18-1), who also got a goal from Chloe Brackett.