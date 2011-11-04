SUMMERVILLE, CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - North Georgia authorities say a missing hunter has been found safe.

The 62-year-old Lafayette man was hunting off Narrows Road Friday evening, when he got turned around in James H. Floyd State Park.

His family reported him missing when he didn't come home.

The Chattooga County Sheriff's Office and National Forest Service spent two hours trying to find the man.

Eventually he walked out of the forest on his own, following the sound of police sirens.

Chattooga County EMA Direction, Eddie Henderson tells Channel 3 the man was dehydrated but otherwise unharmed.

