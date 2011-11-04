CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Friday is payday for a lot of people, but many of our neighbors are still unemployed and haven't seen a paycheck in months.

Amazon has a lot of jobs to fill. So many, in fact, it needs a temp agency just to keep up with it all.

Locally, the online retailer is still looking to fill positions at the new distribution centers.

You may have received a flyer in the mail, advertising the openings.

Channel 3 spoke with applicants Friday, who say they're hoping to bring home a paycheck very soon.

One-by-one, with resumes in hand, people file in for a job interview at Amazon.

"We've been here for about two and a half hours," Jamie Barker says. "We've seen a lot of people here."

With those flyers advertising a pay rate of up to $11.50 per hour, managers at Integrity Staffing Solutions off Lee Highway say they've seen a big response.

The staffing company is helping with the interview process for Amazon.

As of two months ago, Amazon representatives say 1,500 people have been hired.

But, they're still looking to fill 1,600 full time positions, and as many as 2,000 part-time jobs to get through the holidays.

"I figured I'd try this, see if I can get back on track and get the bills paid," says Steven LaFever.

Steven LaFever recently lost his job. With a map to the distribution center in his hand, he's ready to walk in and go back to work.

"I think I did pretty good," he says. "I should be able to get something Monday."

"I heard it through her," says Keisha Turner.

Sisters Keisha Turner and Lacey Williams of Chatsworth say they need the extra money.

They felt encouraged when they heard a family friend nailed an Amazon job in just one day.

"He said he left with a job last Tuesday," Lacey says. "He came in on Tuesday and left with a job."

Many of the applicants say they hope to turn the temporary positions into permanent jobs.

Those pay up to $15.00 an hour.

With so many out of work, Keisha and Lacey know landing a job with Amazon is a step in the right direction.