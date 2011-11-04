Week 11 

GAME OF THE WEEK

Class 4A
(8) Brainerd 21
at (1) East Hamilton 14
Final

Region 7-AAA Cross-Over Games
Thursday, November 3

Southeast Whitfield 51 
at Murray County 6
FINAL

TSSAA State Football Playoffs - First Round
Friday, November 4

Division II-AA
(1) Baylor (9-1) has a first-round bye

(5) Briarcrest 14 
at (4) MBA 40
Final

(6) McCallie 24
at (4) BGA 17
Final

Class 6A
(7) Oak Ridge 35
at (2) McMinn County 6
Final

(6) Bradley Central 28
at (3) Cookeville 34
Final

Class 5A
(5) Shelbyville 20
at (4) Ooltewah 42
Final

(8) Anderson County 12
at (1) Powell 54
Final

Class 4A
(5) Giles County 35
at (4) DeKalb County 28
Final

(6) Red Bank 22
at (3) Sequoyah 27
Final

(7) Notre Dame 6
at (2) Marshall County 28
Final

Class 3A
(8) Meigs County25
at (1) Bledsoe County 44
Final

(5) Tyner 7 
at (4) Alcoa 17
Final

(5) Harpeth 28
at (4) Sequatchie County 14
Final

(8) Pearl Cohn 20
at (1) Smith County 14
Final

(6) Kingston 14
at (3) Polk County 28
Final

(7) Sweetwater 22
at (2) CAK 42
Final

(7) Grundy County 6
at (2) Goodpasture 42
Final

(6) Cheatham County 7 
at (3) CPA 17
Final

Class 2A
(2) Boyd-Buchanan has first-round bye

(6) Watertown 8
at (3) Rockwood 28
Final

Class 1A
(6) Grace Academy 13
at (3) South Pittsburg 56
Final

(5) Lookout Valley  28
at (4) Sunbright 25
Final

 
AHSAA State Football Playoffs - First Round
All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. local time

Class 2A
Fultondale 26
at North Sand Mountain 21
Final

LaFayette 26 
at Red Bay 28
Final

Ider 7
at Oakman 33
Final

Lamar County 23 
at Lineville 50
Final

Class 4A
Cleburne County 28
at North Jackson 35
Final

Central-Florence 34 
at Fayette County 42
Final

Class 5A
Walker 12 
at Fort Payne 17
Final

Athens 0
at Briarwood Christian 47
Final

NCHSAA State Football Playoffs
All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Class 1A
(8) Allegheny 20
at (1) Murphy 54
final

(5) Robbinsville 7 
at Union Academy 18
Final

(6) North Stokes 27
at (3) Andrews 28
Final

(7) Hayesville 6
at (2) Rosman 7
Final


GHSA Week 11 Football Schedule
All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

South Forsyth 7
at Northwest Whitfield 28
Final

Trion 8
at Bremen 30
Final

Gordon Lee 7
at Darlington 30
Final

Region 7-AAA Cross-Over Games
Ridgeland 7
at Allatoona (Championship) 28
Final

Dalton 21
at Cartersville (Playoff Play-In Game) 14
Final

Ringgold 32
at Cedartown (Playoff Play-In Game) 46
Final

LaFayette 35
at Gilmer County 36
 Final in 2nd OT

Heritage 21
at Pickens County 0
Final

Region 7-AA Cross-Over Games
Pepperell 20
at Calhoun (Championship) 59
Final

Armuchee 42
at Gordon Central (Playoff Play-In Game) 54
Final

Adairsville 24
at LFO (Playoff Play-In Game) 7
Final

Rockmart 18
at Chattooga 28
Final

Coosa 20
at Dade County 10
Final

Model 14
at Sonoraville 27
Final

River Ridge 48
at North Murray 34
Final