Week 11

GAME OF THE WEEK

Class 4A

(8) Brainerd 21

at (1) East Hamilton 14

Final



Region 7-AAA Cross-Over Games

Thursday, November 3



Southeast Whitfield 51

at Murray County 6

FINAL



TSSAA State Football Playoffs - First Round

Friday, November 4

Division II-AA

(1) Baylor (9-1) has a first-round bye



(5) Briarcrest 14

at (4) MBA 40

Final

(6) McCallie 24

at (4) BGA 17

Final

Class 6A

(7) Oak Ridge 35

at (2) McMinn County 6

Final

(6) Bradley Central 28

at (3) Cookeville 34

Final



Class 5A

(5) Shelbyville 20

at (4) Ooltewah 42

Final



(8) Anderson County 12

at (1) Powell 54

Final

Class 4A

(5) Giles County 35

at (4) DeKalb County 28

Final



(6) Red Bank 22

at (3) Sequoyah 27

Final



(7) Notre Dame 6

at (2) Marshall County 28

Final

Class 3A

(8) Meigs County25

at (1) Bledsoe County 44

Final



(5) Tyner 7

at (4) Alcoa 17

Final



(5) Harpeth 28

at (4) Sequatchie County 14

Final



(8) Pearl Cohn 20

at (1) Smith County 14

Final



(6) Kingston 14

at (3) Polk County 28

Final



(7) Sweetwater 22

at (2) CAK 42

Final



(7) Grundy County 6

at (2) Goodpasture 42

Final



(6) Cheatham County 7

at (3) CPA 17

Final

Class 2A

(2) Boyd-Buchanan has first-round bye



(6) Watertown 8

at (3) Rockwood 28

Final

Class 1A

(6) Grace Academy 13

at (3) South Pittsburg 56

Final



(5) Lookout Valley 28

at (4) Sunbright 25

Final



AHSAA State Football Playoffs - First Round

All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. local time

Class 2A

Fultondale 26

at North Sand Mountain 21

Final



LaFayette 26

at Red Bay 28

Final



Ider 7

at Oakman 33

Final



Lamar County 23

at Lineville 50

Final

Class 4A

Cleburne County 28

at North Jackson 35

Final



Central-Florence 34

at Fayette County 42

Final

Class 5A

Walker 12

at Fort Payne 17

Final



Athens 0

at Briarwood Christian 47

Final

NCHSAA State Football Playoffs

All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET



Class 1A

(8) Allegheny 20

at (1) Murphy 54

final



(5) Robbinsville 7

at Union Academy 18

Final



(6) North Stokes 27

at (3) Andrews 28

Final



(7) Hayesville 6

at (2) Rosman 7

Final



GHSA Week 11 Football Schedule

All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

South Forsyth 7

at Northwest Whitfield 28

Final



Trion 8

at Bremen 30

Final



Gordon Lee 7

at Darlington 30

Final