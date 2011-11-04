Friday Night Football Scoreboard - Week 11
Week 11
GAME OF THE WEEK
Class 4A
(8) Brainerd 21
at (1) East Hamilton 14
Final
Region 7-AAA Cross-Over Games
Thursday, November 3
Southeast Whitfield 51
at Murray County 6
FINAL
TSSAA State Football Playoffs - First Round
Friday, November 4
Division II-AA
(1) Baylor (9-1) has a first-round bye
(5) Briarcrest 14
at (4) MBA 40
Final
(6) McCallie 24
at (4) BGA 17
Final
Class 6A
(7) Oak Ridge 35
at (2) McMinn County 6
Final
(6) Bradley Central 28
at (3) Cookeville 34
Final
Class 5A
(5) Shelbyville 20
at (4) Ooltewah 42
Final
(8) Anderson County 12
at (1) Powell 54
Final
Class 4A
(5) Giles County 35
at (4) DeKalb County 28
Final
(6) Red Bank 22
at (3) Sequoyah 27
Final
(7) Notre Dame 6
at (2) Marshall County 28
Final
Class 3A
(8) Meigs County25
at (1) Bledsoe County 44
Final
(5) Tyner 7
at (4) Alcoa 17
Final
(5) Harpeth 28
at (4) Sequatchie County 14
Final
(8) Pearl Cohn 20
at (1) Smith County 14
Final
(6) Kingston 14
at (3) Polk County 28
Final
(7) Sweetwater 22
at (2) CAK 42
Final
(7) Grundy County 6
at (2) Goodpasture 42
Final
(6) Cheatham County 7
at (3) CPA 17
Final
Class 2A
(2) Boyd-Buchanan has first-round bye
(6) Watertown 8
at (3) Rockwood 28
Final
Class 1A
(6) Grace Academy 13
at (3) South Pittsburg 56
Final
(5) Lookout Valley 28
at (4) Sunbright 25
Final
AHSAA State Football Playoffs - First Round
All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. local time
Class 2A
Fultondale 26
at North Sand Mountain 21
Final
LaFayette 26
at Red Bay 28
Final
Ider 7
at Oakman 33
Final
Lamar County 23
at Lineville 50
Final
Class 4A
Cleburne County 28
at North Jackson 35
Final
Central-Florence 34
at Fayette County 42
Final
Class 5A
Walker 12
at Fort Payne 17
Final
Athens 0
at Briarwood Christian 47
Final
NCHSAA State Football Playoffs
All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Class 1A
(8) Allegheny 20
at (1) Murphy 54
final
(5) Robbinsville 7
at Union Academy 18
Final
(6) North Stokes 27
at (3) Andrews 28
Final
(7) Hayesville 6
at (2) Rosman 7
Final
GHSA Week 11 Football Schedule
All games scheduled for Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
South Forsyth 7
at Northwest Whitfield 28
Final
Trion 8
at Bremen 30
Final
Gordon Lee 7
at Darlington 30
Final
Region 7-AAA Cross-Over Games
Ridgeland 7
at Allatoona (Championship) 28
Final
Dalton 21
at Cartersville (Playoff Play-In Game) 14
Final
Ringgold 32
at Cedartown (Playoff Play-In Game) 46
Final
LaFayette 35
at Gilmer County 36
Final in 2nd OT
Heritage 21
at Pickens County 0
Final
Region 7-AA Cross-Over Games
Pepperell 20
at Calhoun (Championship) 59
Final
Armuchee 42
at Gordon Central (Playoff Play-In Game) 54
Final
Adairsville 24
at LFO (Playoff Play-In Game) 7
Final
Rockmart 18
at Chattooga 28
Final
Coosa 20
at Dade County 10
Final
Model 14
at Sonoraville 27
Final
River Ridge 48
at North Murray 34
Final