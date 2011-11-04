PIKEVILLE, BLEDSOE (Times Free Press) - There are still brief glimpses of his presence.

For Robby and Paula Boring, it's when they step inside their son's bedroom that has gone untouched for nearly two months now. For Kasey and Colton Boring, it's when they see their younger brother's Toyota pickup truck, with mud flakes on the tires, parked next to their house.

For his friends at Cold Springs Baptist Church, it's saving the chair he always sat in for Sunday school, usually after arriving just a tad late so all the girls' eyes would be on him as he walked into the room.

For his classmates and football teammates at Bledsoe County High School, it's waiting for him to come into a room or the football field house and exclaim, "Dude, you got to listen, I was in beast mode at practice!"