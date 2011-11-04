BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Although LSU's Jarrett Lee calls AJ McCarron "a great quarterback," he says Alabama's first-year starter has never experienced the pressure-packed environment he'll encounter on Saturday night.

Lee says the main difference between the quarterbacks for the No. 1 Tigers and the second-ranked Crimson Tide is the amount of big games under their belts and the maturity that comes with that.

Lee and fellow senior Jordan Jefferson have been seen action at LSU since 2008.

McCarron, a sophomore, is 8-0 as a starter for an Alabama team that has overmatched every opponent this season.

McCarron has yet to lead a critical fourth-quarter scoring drive. Still, he has been largely mistake-free since throwing a pair of interceptions in his debut as a starter against Kent State.