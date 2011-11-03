NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents will go to almost any length to protect their children. But, when it comes to protecting them from disease, how far is too far?

The Channel 4 I-Team has found an underground network of parents actually shipping diseases to each other. Our findings stunned the Tennessee Health Department and even prompted the U.S. Attorney in Nashville to contact other federal agencies and send a strong message to the public.

You may have heard over the years about those "Chicken Pox parties," where parents purposely expose kids to others thinking better they get exposed earlier than later or maybe they didn't want the vaccine. Well, this is that concept taken to an extreme. Mail order diseases: Experts say it's dangerous for the families involved and for the unsuspecting people around them.