DAYTON, RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Emergency crews are on scene of a wreck involving a train and a tractor-trailer.

The accident happened about 7:30 p.m. near Market Street and Delaware Avenue.

The tractor-trailer, carrying furniture, got stuck on the tracks.

Crews tried to stop a southbound Norfolk Southern train but were unable to in time. The train then hit the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out before the collision.

Dayton Fire Chief, Chuck Shuttles, says one of the two diesel tanks on the truck exploded. The train dragged part of the tractor-trailer several blocks.