CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A program grooming university students to become teachers in math, science and technical fields is giving them early exposure to grade school classrooms.

Using $1.8 million in federal Race to the Top money over four years, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, is trying to lure math and science majors into teaching careers. The program puts prospective teachers in front of youngsters for three classroom lessons per semester in elementary, middle and high school.

Math professor and UTeach co-director Stephen Kuhn told the Chattanooga Times Free Press the aim is to attract students who might not think they are interested in teaching and to expose them to the workplace.

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Memphis and UTC are all trying the program.

