BACKSTAGE VIDEO: Lauren Alaina's Idol Homecoming

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— American Idol star Lauren Alaina Suddeth had a busy day in the Tennessee Valley, which began at Coolidge Park.

[VIDEO: Lauren Alaina makes her way to the Coolidge Park stage!]

She was joined by the LFO Band during a parade across Walnut Street Bridge prior to her performance.

[VIDEO: LFO Band marching across Walnut Street Bridge]

Onstage, Mayor Ron Littlefield presented Lauren with a key to the city.

[VIDEO: Mayor Littlefield presents Suddeth with key to the city]

Following the presentation, Lauren Alaina wowed the crowd with a musical performance!

[VIDEO: Lauren Alaina sings for Coolidge crowd]

Various musicians warmed up the crowd, while Suddeth made her way downtown. The Idol star is running behind schedule because she stopped to meet with tornado victims.

Channel 3 Anchor Cindy Sexton was backstage for an exclusive look of the big event!

Following the festivities at Coolidge Park, Lauren Alaina made her way to her hometown of Rossville.

There, she served as Grand Marshall of the parade, which will moved along Battlefield Parkway and ended at LFO High School.

On the football field, Suddeth performed for those in attendance, but before having some private time with friends and family.

From there, Lauren will end her busy day by throwing the first pitch for Saturday night's game at AT&T Field.

Here's a list of homecoming events for Saturday:

3:00 pm-7:00 pm- Ford Drive One For Your School fundraiser at LFO campus. Ford will have 10 to 12 new cars on-side. For every test drive, Ford will donate $20 to the school.

7:15 pm - Lauren Alaina Suddeth plans to attend Saturday night's game at AT&T Field. The Rossville native is scheduled to throw the first pitch before the start of the 7:15 P.M. match-up between the Tennessee Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts.

The start times for the parade are tentative and will revolve around production schedules for the show.

For more information on Lauren Alaina and American Idol, click here.

Join the conversation with more than 36,000 others at Facebook.com/WRCBtv.