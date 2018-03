CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Two were shot Friday night in a drive-by while running for cover.

The incident happened on Dodson Avenue just before 11:00 pm.

A Chattanooga Police spokesperson says a 16-year-old and 34-year-old Shalone Wingate were shot in the feet and thigh.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims told police they didn't see the shooters and no suspect information is available.