Hundreds gather at benefit for Sgt Tim Chapin's family

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hundreds gather to meet one of TV's most famous Drill Sergeants but it's all in support of a fallen Chattanooga Police Sergeant and his family.

A little music to set the tone and items for auction and a room full of people who are here to support one family, the family of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Tim Chapin.

Chapin was killed April 2nd while responding to an armed robbery on Brainerd Road.

"When this happened I didn't know what I could do," says John Martin.

Then Martin, of Shooter's Depot, started spinning his wheels. He had the actor R. Lee Ermey lined up for a gun event this weekend and thought maybe he'd come into town a little early.

"This is on him, he came in early tonight on his own dime, because it's a benefit dinner," says Martin.

Some might say the man who's known as a hard-nosed marine drill instructor in movies, like Full Metal Jacket, might have a heart.

"It's tough being a cop anymore, it's not like it was in the old days with Andy and Mayberry...only problem they had was Otis the drunk," says Ermey.

Ermey says he works well with law enforcement, firefighters and the military. He says they're all his guys and he wanted to be in Chattanooga.

"What a great cause, he died in the line of duty, protecting our rights and property," says Ermey.

Organizers are hoping to raise more than $10,000 for the Chapin family, a move that continues to impress Chapin's family and brothers and sisters in blue.

"I've been amazed by the outpouring and this community and businesses, it's been like we talked about hard.. Cause I was friends with Tim for years," says Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd.

"They very appreciative and a close family, if you want to have a family, it'd be the Chapin family," says Chattanooga Police Assistant Chief Tim Carroll.

All proceeds will go the Fallen Officers' Fund. They will designate that it goes to the Chapin family and his wife, Kelle can use that money as needed.