CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina arrived home, Friday night, to Chattanooga's Metropolitan Airport for her Hometown Celebration.

Large crowd of friends, family, and fans greeted her as she got off the plane. There were lots of hugs and well-wishes.

Lauren Alaina said her decision to audition for American idol changed her life.

She spoke about the tornadoes that hit the Chattanooga area on April 27th.

"I can't believe that happened in my hometown, but I am so glad that this weekend is my weekend because everyone's been really upset and I just hope they can have one day away from all of this sadness and be happy and to celebrate," she says.

Lauren Alaina's Hometown Celebration will be on Saturday.

Lauren made it to the top 3 of American Idol Thursday night.