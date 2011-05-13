Major traffic delays expected in Chattanooga this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Traffic around Chattanooga will be slow at times this weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close some lanes of I-24 in both directions for resurfacing and repair. Local streets will be a better option than the interstate.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge will be under repair at milemarker 181.34. The Westside Drive bridge will be closed at mile marker 181.53. The Dodds Avenue bridge will be closed at mile marker 181.43.

One or two lanes will be closed in both directions through 6:00 a.m. Monday, TDOT said in a news release to Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

The best way to avoid the traffic delays is to use Brainerd Road and either Bailey Avenue and MLK Boulevard or McCallie Avenue to travel downtown.

This is all part of a $5.3 million resurfacing and repair project on I-24 from the Missionary Ridge Cut near South Crest Road to west of Chattanooga Creek near Moccasin Bend.

The work is expected to last all summer and scheduled to finish by August 31.