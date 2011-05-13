Associated Press honors Channel 3 at awards ceremony in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WRCB) - The Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Tennessee Associated Press Managing Editors honored the best journalists in the state on Saturday evening in Nashville.

The annual awards presentation at the Sheraton Nashville Downtown Hotel recognized radio, television, newspaper, and online media organizations.

WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News took home top honors in five categories in its small market division winning Best Newscast, Best Enterprise Story, Best Breaking News, Best Short Hard News Story, and Best Web Site.

Best Newscast: Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 6:00 is produced by Ashlee Pitzl and anchored by Cindy Sexton, David Carroll, Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys, and Sports Anchor Keith Cawley.

Best Enterprise Story: Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Antwan Harris and Photojournalist George Mitchell were recognized for their work on the piece, "Will To Live." It followed a local patient who decided to have life-saving surgery to manage obesity.

Best Breaking News: The entire Channel 3 Eyewitness News team was recognized for its effort on covering breaking news verdict in the Tonya Craft trial. The kindergarten teacher was acquitted in Catoosa County.

Best Short Hard News Story: Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Callie Starnes and Photojournalist George Mitchell were recognized for their work on the piece, "Homeowner's Nightmare." It featured a Rossville man who shot at two men who broke into his home. This story has already been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.



Best Web Site: Director of Interactive Content Rich Sobolewski, Web Producer Ken Nicholson, and the entire news staff were honored for their work on WRCBtv.com, winning best in its division.

A complete list of winners can be found by clicking here. The Associated Press includes television markets from across the state including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, and Jackson.