Lauren Alaina's hometown prepares for her arrival

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA. (WRCB) -- A community is rolling out the red carpet for a hometown hopeful, now that Lauren Alaina advanced to American Idol's "Top 3".

A parade across the Walnut Street bridge will end with a concert in Coolidge Park, Saturday at noon.

[SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE HERE]

The city recommends you arrive hours in advance. At 3 p.m. a parade begins at the Office Depot on Battlefield Parkway, and will end at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School.

American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina is headed home, but this time, it's not a bad thing.

"We're making a banner that says, 'Lauren Alaina rocks our socks'," says Junior Imari Staffre.

After a smashing performance Wednesday night, the 16-year-old sailed through to American Idol top three. Which means the Rossville native gets a much deserved trip home, before continuing on in the competition.

"Exciting to know somebody that's gonna go big and from your school," says Senior Erin Rodgers.

Friday Lauren's classmates at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School spent the day putting their art skills to the test. Students made posters, banners and signs to carry in Lauren's homecoming parade.

"It's something we need after the storms that just happened," said Rodgers.

The singer will visit her high school Saturday as part of the festivities. Classmates say it couldn't come at a better time.

"Lauren has a heart of gold," says school Principal Terri Vandiver. "She will give anybody anything they need. I think that shows what kind of a kid she is."

With friends in Ringgold and family in parts of tornado ravaged Alabama, Lauren recently performed country singer Martina McBride's song, 'Any Way'. Which she dedicated to victims.

"She's already our American Idol," Vandiver says. "I do believer she will be America's next Idol."