Roanoke Ave. resident recalls Thursday's gruesome shooting scene

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Joe Matthews recalled Thursday's tragic scene in his own backyard.



We stood just feet from where witnesses told police 28-year-old Anthony White was shot to death by multiple people.



Chattanooga Police Sgt. Jerri Weary said, "It is horrifying to know that he died the way he did, ya know, being shot multiple times."



It was described as a gruesome scene that only expanded with confusion.



Police say nearly 100 people were kept behind police tape. While working the crime scene, chaos broke out with another group of spectators.



Matthews says it was then when he was concerned for his own safety.



"All the neighbors were around, running from one to another just to see what was going on, hey they didn't even know."



Thursday's murder marks number 10 for the city and police say tensions grow as the weather heats up.



The shots fired call came in around 5:30 in the evening.

Investigators found white's body in the alley when they arrived along with several handgun and rifle shell casings.

Matthews says lately, his neighborhood has been a haven for violence.



"It just makes me feel bad about everything, that's one thing. The other is it was right in my neighborhood, in my backyard."